Person pulled from apartment fire dies at hospital

A person pulled unconscious from a fire Monday at an apartment building in the east valley has died at a hospital, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched about 4:45 a.m. to a two-story building in the 5400 block of Harmon Boulevard, east of Boulder Highway, officials said.

Firefighters arrived to find flames billowing from the second floor and put out most of the fire within 10 minutes, officials said.

Another person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, officials said.