Suspect shot during robbery attempt at Las Vegas Mini Gran Prix is identified

Metro Police have identified a would-be robber they say was shot and critically wounded when he used a rifle to threaten employees of the Las Vegas Mini Gran Prix on Rainbow Boulevard near Vegas Drive late Monday.

Authorities are trying to track down a second suspect who fled before police arrived.

Officers were dispatched to the business about 10:45 p.m. and encountered Kyle Johnson, 30, who was walking in the area with several gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

An investigation determined that two men entered the building and Johnson approached employees who were getting ready to close for the night and threatened them with an assault rifle and demanded they get on the floor, police said.

One of the employees pulled out a gun and fired rounds, striking Johnson at least twice, police said. The employees fled the business.

When reviewing surveillance video, detectives determined that a second man had entered along with Johnson, police said.

He was described as black man who wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and a white bandana covering half of his face. He left the scene in a newer and black four-door sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.