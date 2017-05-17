Driver arrested after young child left on school bus, officials say

A school bus driver was arrested on a count of child endangerment after leaving a pre-kindergarten student on the bus after it was parked at a transportation facility, according to Clark County School District officials.

Luz Garcia-Ortiz, 43, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center following the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, officials said.

Garcia-Ortiz picked up the student, but the girl was not dropped off at her northwest valley school and was left on the bus, officials said.

Staff members found the girl while checking the busses about an hour later. Despite being left unattended for an hour, officials said the girl was unharmed when staff members found her.

Garcia-Ortiz was hired by the district in May and will be fired, officials said.