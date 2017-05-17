Fire damages 45 apartments east of Las Vegas Strip

A fire that swept through an apartment complex east of the Las Vegas Strip early this morning damaged 45 units, but nobody was injured, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 12:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, officials said.

The fire apparently started on the first floor of a building, burned through a common wall and spread to the upper floors and attic, officials said. Five apartments sustained heavy damage, officials said.

Firefighters had the blaze out by about 1:45 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

The American Red Cross was assisting an undetermined number of adults and children who were displaced, officials said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.