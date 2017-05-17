Governor signs ban on conversion therapy for minors

Nevada is now the eighth state in the country to ban sexual orientation or gender identity conversion therapy for minors.

Gov. Brian Sandoval signed a bill Wednesday that says psychotherapists can be penalized if they provide conversion therapy to people who are younger than 18, regardless of whether a parent or guardian consents.

Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, sponsored Senate Bill 201. Nevada has a long history of passing bipartisan legislation to protect the LBGTQ community, he said in a statement after the signing.

“Banning conversion therapy makes Nevada a safer place for children who are at a higher risk for anxiety, depression, substance abuse and even suicide,” he said. “This bill is a major step forward in building a more equal and inclusive state."

The bill drew some concerns about the ability of parents to choose the care they think is best for their child. Supporters of the bill say conversion therapy is a discredited practice that can do more harm than good.

Senators passed the bill, 15-5, before the Assembly approved the measure, 31-8.