Metro Police ID officer involved in shooting

Metro Police have identified an officer they say shot an armed man on Monday while responding to a family disturbance call.

Officer Travon Chambers, 23, has been with Metro since December 2015, police said.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. Monday to the 9500 block of West Tropicana Avenue, where a woman reported that her intoxicated ex-husband was threatening her children, police said. They encountered the man outside the apartment with a gun in his hand, police said.

Police ordered him to drop the gun, but he refused and raised the gun in the direction of the officers, police said. Chambers fired, hitting the man in the chest, police said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Chambers was placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident, police said.

The shooting was Metro’s sixth this year involving an officer.