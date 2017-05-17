Nevada outlaws anti-gay clinical therapy on children

CARSON CITY — Nevada is outlawing licensed therapists from attempting to talk children out of being gay, an exercise that leading medical organizations say has been scientifically disproven.

The law will prohibit psychologists, social workers, nurses and other clinical counselors from attempting anti-gay conversion therapy on minors beginning next year.

It will not apply to clergy members.

It won bipartisan, though not unanimous, support in the Legislature

Some parents seek the treatment at anti-gay camps or religious-based therapy in an attempt to change children's sexual orientation.

Top medical boards say it is dangerous, does not work and can lead to depression and suicide.

Senate Bill 201 urges state licensing boards to discipline professionals who work to stamp out gay people's sexual desires.

Gov. Brian Sandoval signed the bill into law on Wednesday.