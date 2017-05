Nevada unemployment rate falls to 4.7 percent in April

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s unemployment rate inched down to 4.7 percent in April, with strong job gains in the construction and leisure and hospitality sectors.

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported today that last month’s jobless rate was down from 4.8 percent in March. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in April.

Bill Anderson, chief economist for the department, predicted Nevada would continue growing jobs.