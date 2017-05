Police: Customers thwart bank robbery, pin suspect down

A man’s attempt to rob an east valley bank this morning went very wrong when customers grabbed him and held him down until officers arrived, according to Metro Police.

The incident happened about 10:45 a.m. at a Wells Fargo branch in the 700 block of Nellis Boulevard, near Bonanza Road, police said.

Nobody was injured, police said. It was not clear if the man was armed.