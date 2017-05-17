Two teens arrested in fatal northwest valley shooting

Metro Police say they have arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting last week in the northwest valley.

Thayron Paxton, 18, and William Bogan, 18, were each booked at the Henderson Detention Center on a count of open murder, police said.

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of West Gowan Road, east of Tenaya Way, police said. Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times dead inside a vehicle, police said.