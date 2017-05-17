Las Vegas Sun

May 17, 2017

Currently: 74° — Complete forecast

Two teens arrested in fatal northwest valley shooting

By (contact)

Thayron Paxton

Metro Police

Thayron Paxton

William Bogan

Metro Police

William Bogan

Metro Police say they have arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting last week in the northwest valley.

Thayron Paxton, 18, and William Bogan, 18, were each booked at the Henderson Detention Center on a count of open murder, police said.

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of West Gowan Road, east of Tenaya Way, police said. Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times dead inside a vehicle, police said.