Amazon center in North Las Vegas looking to hire 500

Paul Sakuma / AP

If you’re looking for a job, then Amazon might have a position for you.

The company has begun the hiring process to fill 500 full-time positions at its soon-to-open fulfillment center in North Las Vegas. The 800,000-square foot facility, set to open this summer, will mark Amazon’s second facility in North Las Vegas.

With the addition, Amazon will employ 1,000 full-time associates in Southern Nevada who work with new technologies to pick, pack and ship larger customer items such as televisions, kayaks and patio furniture.

In addition to its existing North Las Vegas facility which opened in 2009, Amazon also has fulfillment locations in Reno and McCarran in the northern part of the state, with an employment base of more than 3,000 Nevadans.

Amazon officials said the company offers competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision insurance, performance-based bonuses, 401(k) and company stock awards. The company also allows up to 20 weeks of paid leave and benefits for new parents.

Amazon offers regular full-time employees the Career Choice program, in which the company prepays up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon or not.

Interested applicants can apply online.