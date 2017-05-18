Borgata president accepts MGM Resorts post

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The president of Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has accepted a new position with MGM Resorts.

Tom Ballance will become executive vice president of operations after he spends the summer transitioning and working to identify a successor.

Balance was a senior vice president when he was picked to lead at Borgata in December 2012.

Ballance worked for Borgata for five years before it opened in 2003 as the casino's vice president of development. Before that, he worked for 17 years at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.

He began working in Atlantic City as a food-service waiter in 1980 at the city's original Golden Nugget casino.