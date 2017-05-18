Flamingo Las Vegas rooms to get upgrade

Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment

Rooms at the Flamingo Las Vegas will get a $90 million overhaul starting in August, parent company Caesars Entertainment officials said Thursday.

The project is part of an effort to update rooms at several of the company’s resorts, which has resulted in strong growth in revenues recently, Caesars executives said during a recent earnings call.

Designed by Forrest Perkins, the new rooms will feature gold hues and bright flamingo pink, of course, as well as nods to the history of the casino in murals featuring images from the casino’s Rat Pack days. The resort celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2016.

Officials said 1,270 the Flamingo’s 3,500 guest rooms will get the new look, and the work should be finished in the second quarter next year. Guests will be staying in some of the renovated rooms as soon as this November.

Last year the company revamped 4,800 rooms in Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Paris and Harrah’s. A 1,100-room update to the Palace Tower at Caesars Palace was recently launched, and a 2,000-room project at Planet Hollywood will be finished by the end of the second quarter this year.

The company has also recently said it has plans for expansion beyond room renovations.

In the most recent earnings call earlier this month, Caesars CFO Eric Hession said the company has 80-90 acres on the east side of the Strip (behind its current resorts) where it plans to build “additional convention space to retail to other offerings our customers would desire.”