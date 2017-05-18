Heller sells out Nevada families

Earlier this month, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., tried to give the oil and gas industry a pass to waste resources owned by the taxpayers. We deserve better — senators should not sell out our tax revenue and our families’ health to the fossil fuel industry. Sen. Heller had a clear choice, and yet voted to put polluters ahead of the American people.

The Bureau of Land Management recently finalized health protections aimed at putting an end to wasteful leaks, venting and flaring of natural gas and dangerous pollutants like methane and other toxics. When companies extract oil and natural gas from public lands, the BLM collects revenue on our behalf. Inefficient practices that allow intentional leaking of natural gas cost taxpayers revenue the BLM could be collecting.

That’s why these protections are a win-win-win: They are cost-effective, common-sense standards that save us money, keep our communities healthier and reduce America’s dependence on foreign energy.

The Senate considered a Congressional Review Act resolution that would have permanently allowed the oil and gas industry to waste these resources and endanger our health. What’s worse, Sen. Heller voted in favor of this dangerous resolution, ignoring the needs of Nevadans. When the CRA is used this way, it’s nothing short of reckless. Any attempt to eliminate these standards to rig the system for polluters is a shameful abuse of power.

