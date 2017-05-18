Las Vegas’ $1.4 billion budget includes funds for more than 60 positions

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Las Vegas City Council approved a $1.4 billion budget on Wednesday for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The budget adds or restores 61 and 1/2 city positions, including 10 public works project management staff, 14 marshals for parks, four animal control officers and two positions youth development program support. Additionally, it helps fund 67 police officers and 47 support staff positions at Metro Police.

“It’s pretty significant that we can do that,” City Manager Betsy Fretwell said. “We’ve pretty much restored most of the services that had to be restored.”

The staffing level for the upcoming fiscal year will be 2,598 employees, which is still below the pre-recession level of approximately 2,750 in fiscal year 2008. According to Fretwell, non-public safety employment remains 17 percent below fiscal year 2008 levels, while public safety employment is 6 percent higher.

She added, “I’d like to think we rebuilt the city a little smarter.”

Council members similarly characterized the budget as “robust” and “healthy” as it returns to pre-recession levels of revenue.

The $1.4 billion budget includes $548.9 million in the general fund and $370 million in the capital program. That is an increase of $27.5 million in the general fund over current fiscal year estimates.

The capital improvement plan includes $46 million for Symphony Park improvements, $20 million for a parking garage somewhere in downtown, $15 million for the Corridor of Hope homeless initiative, $9 million to replace the fire station at Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive and $2.8 million for information technology software and hardware replacement.