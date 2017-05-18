Metro urges patience as it investigates officer’s use of stun gun, chokehold in unarmed man’s death

John Locher / AP

Toshii Brown is lying on the ground in obvious pain. He was just hit with a stun gun by a Metro Police officer and is heard crying out, “Please, please.”

But the stun-gun shocks continued on the Las Vegas Strip last Sunday morning — seven times in sequence. That was just the beginning.

The images and video released by Metro on Wednesday also show the officer trying to restrain the agitated Brown by repeatedly punching him and using an unapproved neck hold on him for over a minute.

Officials offered a briefing on the death of 40-year-old Brown, which unfolded while cameras on the officer and outside the Venetian recorded.

The agency’s leadership is vowing a thorough, objective and transparent investigation while pleading for patience from the public.

“We are removing emotions from what we do,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said later. “We’ll be fully transparent as we work through it. ... All I’m asking is the community to give us the time to evaluate the event and evaluate the facts,” Lombardo said.

Brown, who wasn’t armed and showed signs of paranoia and agitation, wouldn’t have faced any charges if he’d survived, police said.

A deadly encounter

Officer Kenneth Lopera, 30, and another officer were having coffee in the Venetian when Brown approached them about 1 a.m. and said he was being chased. He was “sweating heavily and looked panicked,” Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said during the briefing.

Brown proceeded to turn around, jump over caution tape and run through an employees-only door. Lopera initiates a chase while his camera records.

“I would expect our officers to follow that individual to see if they can have an interaction,” McMahill said.

The next time Brown appears on camera, he and Lopera are outside the Venetian.

Lopera says over the radio that Brown tried to open the bed of an occupied pickup truck. He is seen running near the front of the truck, McMahill said. Lopera thought Brown was going to carjack the driver.

But in an interview with detectives, the driver later said he didn’t feel like he was going to be carjacked.

Lopera is heard warning Brown that he’s going to be shocked and almost immediately discharges the stun gun’s prongs, which successfully attached to Brown’s upper and lower back. At some point one of the prongs may have detached, but it is "difficult to tell at this point," McMahill said.

Brown appears to be in pain as he’s lying on the ground. “Don’t move, get on your stomach!” Lopera is heard saying. “I will!” Brown shouts back, his feet are vertically stretched out as he’s stunned again.

“Please; please!” Brown cries out as Venetian security personnel come from behind trying to assist Lopera.

As Brown doesn’t get on his stomach, Lopera again discharges the stun gun. McMahill said it was discharged seven times, with each stun lasting up to five seconds.

As the technique proves inefficient, Lopera switches to his fists and repeatedly punches the man's face and neck before putting him in a “rear naked choke,” which is prevalent in mixed martial arts. The technique is similar to the one Metro officers are trained to used, but not taught or allowed through the department’s policy, McMahill said.

Brown loses consciousness, and officers quickly render aid, including CPR, until paramedics arrived shortly after, McMahill said. Brown is declared dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center shortly after arrival.

Brown’s cause and manner of death, which will include a toxicology report, should take several weeks to determine, McMahill said.

Use of force

Metro’s stun-gun use is deemed ineffective if the suspect isn’t contained within three cycles, unless there’s a valid circumstance, McMahill said. The officer should evaluate its use before each discharge.

Lopera transitioned to empty-hand combat, which is allowed, McMahill said. Investigators are trying to determine how many times Brown was struck.

Officers are trained and allowed to use the Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint, which is the application of pressure to the sides of the neck, McMahill said. The technique does not restrict air supply or intervene with the windpipe.

If used properly, the neck hold compresses arteries, cutting blood supply to the brain, causing the person to relax and in cases pass out, McMahill said. There are three levels of use and the person can typically be brought to compliance within seven seconds — sometimes a little longer if the person is resistant to pain or intoxicated.

If the person loses consciousness, officers are trained on how to provide medical attention, McMahill said.

Inititally, Metro labeled the technique used by Lopera as the Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint, but after closer review said its officer used an unsanctioned chokehold — which McMahill said is similar to the Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint — for over a minute.

What’s next?

Metro is treating Brown’s death the way the agency treats officer-involved shootings — policy that was implemented after a U.S. Department of Justice review in 2012, which has been lauded by the federal agency and other police departments.

Lopera, who has been with the agency for five years and hasn’t spoken to investigators as recommended by representatives with the Las Vegas Police Protective Union, is on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

The evidence has been turned over to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office also is looking at it, McMahill said, noting that significant updates would be provided in a timely manner.

If Lopera is found to be criminally negligent, charges could be brought, something that may not occur until after the cause and manner of death are determined.

Metro evaluates its policy in each deadly-force investigation and changes can occur because of it.

Brown’s background and a ‘tragic event’

Brown also used the name Tashi Sebastian Farmer and Tashii Farmer-Brown.

He grew up in Hawaii, where records show he was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend and was released from prison in January 2016. He pleaded guilty in February in Las Vegas to misdemeanor driving under the influence.

McMahill said investigators had heard Brown had a history of mental illness but hadn’t been able to confirm as of Wednesday. His family had been in contact with police but not willing to sit with investigators.

Brown was a father of two children in Hawaii and lived with his mother in Las Vegas where he had a business selling shoes, hats and clothing, according to Tynisa Braun, a cousin in Honolulu.

Brown’s mother, Trinita Farmer, said she doesn’t want to see the video of the struggle that left her son dead.

“I don’t want to look,” she said. “I just want to bury my son.”

Lombardo, who on Wednesday sent condolences to Brown’s family, also promised them a thorough and transparent investigation, which can take months to complete. He called Brown’s death a tragedy for his family and Lopera.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.