Elderly woman tied up during armed home invasion

Two gunmen broke into an elderly woman’s home early Thursday while she was sleeping, tied her up and ransacked the residence for about an hour before making away with belongings including a bank card and Mercedes-Benz SUV, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched about 1:20 a.m. to investigate the home invasion near Sahara Avenue and Paseo Del Prado, just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The woman was sleeping when the men, whose faces were partially concealed and appeared to be armed with handguns,forced their way into her home, police said. After the men left, the woman was able to free herself and contact a neighbor for help, police said.

After the robbery, the victim’s bank card was used at ATMs across the valley, police said.

Police released surveillance video that shows a car arriving at the victim’s home and a man later seen using her ATM card.

One suspect was described as Asian, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with short hair tattoos on his legs. A second man, who was caught on camera as using the victim’s bank card, was described as Asian and about 6 feet tall.

The stolen vehicle is a silver 2006 Mercedes ML500 SUV with Nevada license plate LV3F95. It has not yet been located, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-1652 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at rimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.