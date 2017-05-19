Golfers can bet on skills in tourneys at MGM Grand’s Level Up lounge

COURTESY OF GOLFSTREAM

Golfing with your buddies likely already has an element of wagering involved, but now you can bet on your skills in a casino setting.

MGM Grand will host a skill-based tournament-for-cash this weekend on Golfstream’s indoor laser golf course in Level Up, the resort’s interactive lounge.

Level Up unveiled the concept with a series of tournaments in early April — the first time players in Las Vegas had the opportunity to compete for cash and prizes using their golf skills instead of relying on luck.

“We have created a fun, social atmosphere at Level Up that gives the next generation of gamers the entertainment experience they have come to expect from MGM Grand,” said Scott Sibella, president and COO of MGM Grand.

Participants use Golfstream’s facilities in a Putting Challenge, a Closest-to-the-Pin Challenge and a Longest Drive Challenge. Buy-in for the tournaments, which get underway at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, is $20. The top four players go home with cash or prizes.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of this new era where technological advances and interactive, skill-based activities are changing the Las Vegas landscape, said Darren Dummit, co-founder and CEO of Golfstream. “Pulling a lever on a slot machine is terrific, but rolling in a putt on the casino floor for cash and prizes is something truly unique that we’re all excited to bring to Las Vegas.