City of Henderson removes police chief amid internal investigation

Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers has been removed from his position amid an internal investigation into him sending out mailers to local businesses promoting a foundation he had called the department's only authorized fundraising group.

The city named Todd Peters as acting police chief Thursday night. Moers' status with the department remains unclear. City officials had refused to say whether he had been fired or placed on administrative leave.

Officials would also not discuss whether the move was linked to the internal investigation against Moers. He had sent the mailer from a foundation titled "Friends of the Henderson Police Department Foundation."

This is the second time in five years the city's police chief has been removed.