Later, gator: The case of the missing reptile art

One of six pink alligator sculptures that surround a golden lion in a busy Las Vegas Valley median has gone missing.

The missing sculpture was located on Decatur Boulevard near Flamingo Road and is part of Clark County's “Centered” program, in which art is placed on road islands throughout the valley.

County officials are unsure of what happened to the pink, metal reptile re-creation.

“I don’t know if somebody stole it, drove up and hit it or potentially destroyed it or what may have happened,” Clark County spokesperson Erik Pappa said.

Pappa said vehicles have occasionally run up on the median and struck some of the art involved with the “Centered” program. A police report has not been filed with Metro Police on the incident, according to officer Michael Rodriguez.

Chris Bauder, the Las Vegas artist behind the "Night Eyes" installation, said he was aware of the missing gator but had no further information.

The incident marks the second such incident at that median. In April 2016, the lion was lifted from the site and the gators vandalized. The lion was found a day later in a desert area and reinstalled at the site.

“This is the second time I'm dealing with this problem and most likely will be dealing with it for a while,” Bauder said. “I've moved on from the first incident and have been working on other art aspects in my life.”

He said he is open to repairing the alligator if it is found or creating a new one if asked.