Police seeking suspect after man stabbed in neck outside hotel

Metro Police say they are looking for a woman who approached an elderly man sitting outside a downtown Las Vegas hotel, bent over to hug him and stabbed him in the back of the neck.

The man was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries after the incident, which happened about 5:10 p.m. on April 25 in the 600 block of Fremont Street. The man said he didn’t know the woman, who indicated she had been watching him, police said.

Police do not know what was used to stab the man.

Police today released surveillance video of a suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-4314 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.