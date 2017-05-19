Subcommittee OKs $346.2 million building program

CARSON CITY — A legislative budget subcommittee today gave preliminary approval to a $346.2 million building program for the next two years that includes a $37.1 million National Guard Readiness Center in North Las Vegas.

Most of the money for the readiness center — 34.2 million — will come from the federal government.

More than $90 million will go for maintenance of state and university structures.

The subcommittee set aside $6.6 million for restoration and rehabilitation of various buildings at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs. When the work begins, 194 inmates will have to be moved to other prisons. Lawmakers have already approved plans to transfer up to 200 inmates to prisons outside Nevada.

The subcommittee also approved $2.8 million to buy furniture for a new building at the William F. Harrah College of Hotel Administration at UNLV. Construction is expected to be completed in October.

Some of the other major projects approved included a new Department of Motor Vehicles headquarters in Reno at a cost of $42 million and a 96-bed veterans home in Sparks for $36 million.

The projects will be financed from a variety of sources, including state bonds, federal funds, state gasoline tax money and donations.