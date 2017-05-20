2 future British kings attend Pippa’s wedding

ENGLEFIELD, England — The Latest on Pippa Middleton's high society wedding in Britain (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

There were spring weddings all across England on Saturday, but only Pippa Middleton's nuptials featured two likely future British kings on the guest list.

That would be her brother-in-law, Prince William, and her nephew, Prince George.

Prince Harry was at the church as well — without his girlfriend, the American actress Meghan Markle — along with Pippa's sister Kate, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Charlotte.

George, 3, was a page boy, and Charlotte, 2, a bridesmaid. Both were on their best behavior throughout the ceremony.

Other guests included the groom's brother, reality TV star Spencer Matthews, with his friend Donna Air, tennis great Roger Federer and his wife Mirka and Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew.

There's speculation that Harry may escort Markle to the private reception planned for Saturday afternoon. No official guest list has been released.

___

2:15 p.m.

Pippa Middleton kept the fashion world guessing until the last minute when she got out of a classic Jaguar convertible wearing a custom-made wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon.

The dress was constructed with a high neckline and a corseted bodice with draping to the front and a heart-shaped space in the back.

Deacon said the lace bodice was embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and tulle underskirt, which was layered. The overall effect — set off by a tiara and a custom veil designed by milliner Stephen Jones — was stunning.0

Deacon says Saturday it was "a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa's support of British fashion."

His creations have been worn by Scarlett Johansson, Victoria Beckham and other celebrities.

___

1:15 p.m.

Pippa Middleton, radiant in a custom-made gown, has married a wealthy financier as members of the royal family, including her sister, looked on.

She and hedge fund manager James Matthews married Saturday at a church in rural England, west of London.

The wedding party included Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid. Both wore special outfits when they arrived with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa's sister.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal suits.

Middleton came to the church accompanied by her father Michael in a vintage convertible. She wore a custom wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon, a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones, and a tiara.

Tennis star Roger Federer and his wife were among the guests.

___

10 a.m.

Crowds of well-wishers and reporters have gathered outside the church grounds to see what they could of Pippa Middleton's wedding on a day of sporadic rain.

Middleton, whose sister is the Duchess of Cambridge, was to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews on Saturday.

After the ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, a lavish private reception will be held at the bride's parents' estate in nearby Bucklebury.

The bride's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, have had an elaborate glass marquee built on their estate for the reception. Guests were advised to bring two outfits so they could change after the wedding ceremony.

The airspace above both villages has been closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.