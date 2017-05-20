Governor reappoints gaming commissioners Fuetsch and Moran

Governor Brian Sandoval reappointed Deborah J. Fuetsch and John T. Moran, Jr. Saturday to the five-member Nevada Gaming Commission, which has the final say on gaming licenses and gaming regulation and approves people for entry into Nevada’s infamous black book.

Members of the commission serve at the pleasure of the Governor for four year terms.

According to the Gaming Commission website, Moran was first appointed to the commission in 2004 by then Governor Kenny Guinn. He was then reappointed by Governor Jim Gibbons and Governor Brian Sandoval.

Fuetsch was appointed to the commission in 2016 by Sandoval to finish out the term of Michonne Ascuaga, who resigned in February 2016 after the Sparks Nugget casino, which is run by the Ascuaga family, was fined $1 million for violating federal anti-money laundering regulations.

The commission meets part time (typically monthly) and has five members with one member acting as chairman. Much of its duties consist of reviewing and approving the recommendations of the Gaming Control Board, which is the rubber-meets-the-road part of Nevada’s gaming regulatory system.

The board has three members and an administrative section which tests new games, develops and enforces gaming regulations and investigates people or companies who apply for gaming licenses. It also investigates nominees for inclusion into the infamous "black book," known formally as the List of Excluded Persons.