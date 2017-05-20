Key bills survive Friday deadline as legislative session heads into final two weeks

A bill creating state penalties for trading in products from poached animals is among the measures moving forward after a legislative deadline on Friday.

The deadline is the most recent milestone in a legislative session that is entering its final two weeks. Lawmakers have until May 26 to push bills beyond another floor vote.

Senate Bill 194 creates penalties for trading in illegal ivory, shark fins or other products made from poached animals. The measure passed out of the Assembly Committee on Natural Resources, Agriculture and Mining on Thursday with a 7-4 vote.

Safari Club International has pushed against anti-ivory proposals in state legislatures nationwide, according to the group. The club’s annual convention drew an estimated 18,000 attendees to Las Vegas this year.

“I did reach out to Safari Club International,” Assemblywoman Robin Titus, R-Wellington said. “They’ve made their position very clear on this. They come to Nevada, they bring millions of dollars to the state, and I am going to support them and be a no on this bill.”

Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, said the bill creates a burden of proof for owners of these products that is broad enough to be satisfied by an affidavit saying the item was acquired legally.

Other key bills to survive Friday’s deadline :

Teacher evaluations

Assembly Bill 320 would base 20 percent of a teacher’s evaluation on student growth, which would be measured by student learning goals developed between educators and supervisors. That would escalate to 40 percent. The Senate Education Committee passed the amended bill Thursday.

Prostitution

Assembly Bill 260 would penalize illegal sex buyers and allow suspended sentences for defendants who finish “john school,” or treatment programs or people who solicit prostitution. The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill Friday.

School bus seat belts

Assembly Bill 485 requires seat belts on new buses purchased by districts and private schools after July 1, 2019. The Senate Transportation Committee passed an amended version of the bill Thursday.

“Ban the box”

Assembly Bill 384 would generally eliminate the consideration of criminal histories for state job applicants until after a final in-person interview or conditional employment offer has been made, among other provisions. The Senate Legislative Operations and Elections Committee passed the bill Wednesday.

