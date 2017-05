Police locate endangered 8-year-old boy after issuing alert

Metro Police say they've safely located an endangered 8-year-old boy who went missing Friday afternoon near Clark High School.

"Dayden Farris, missing 8 year old, has been safely located with the assistance of an alert parent," Metro said in a release.

Dayden Farris had last been seen about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street, police said.