Trump disasters should cost GOP

Pick your poison: Are you angry over the environmental impacts of President Donald Trump’s executive orders?

How about his stance on the vetting of refugees from majority Muslim countries?

Or the call to make taxpayers pick up the tab for the border wall?

Or a tax overhaul that appears to benefit rich Americans at the expense of the rest of us?

How about the House repeal of Obamacare and the millions of Americans who will no longer be able to afford medical insurance if the Senate also passes it?

Trump supporters: On Obamacare, you got snookered. So join us. Come to the Democratic Party and let us vote out every Republican representative who voted for the Trumpcare disaster. Let us take back the Senate. We will welcome your vote.

Let November 2018 be the beginning of the process of making Donald Trump a one-term wonder.