Two additional building projects approved for Southern Nevada

CARSON CITY – The Senate and Assembly budget committees have agreed to start planning for additional buildings at the College of Southern Nevada and the Nevada State College both located in Clark County.

These two projects are in addition to the $346.2 million previously approved for the state’s construction program for the next two fiscal years.

The Senate Finance Committee and the Assembly Ways and Means Committee on Saturday both voted to approve $4.3 million for planning a new health and science building near the Henderson campus of the College of Southern Nevada. Construction of the building in the future is expected to cost $41.5 million.

Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, chairwoman of the Assembly committee, said it was important to produce health care students in the future.

Also approved Saturday by the two committees was $2.4 million for planning a new academic building for the Nevada State College. It’s estimated cost is $16 million in the future. Also approved was $1 million to determine whether to refurbish or look for another building during the interim to take care additional students.

Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, chairwoman of the Senate committee, said Nevada must provide a “pipeline” for teachers in Nevada.

But the two committees rejected a request for $4 million for planning a college of engineering building at UNLV. Carlton said she was not sure there is money in the future for the construction of the $31.3 million building.

Included in the previously $346.2 million was $37.1 million for readiness center for the Nevada National Guard in North Las Vegas. It is expected that $34.2 million to come from the federal government. There is also $6.6 million for renovation of buildings at the Southern Desert Correctional Center at Indian Springs in Clark County.

Other major state projects approved were $42 million for a new Department of Motor Vehicles building in Reno; $83 million for a new engineering building at the Reno campus of the university and $36 million for a veterans home in Sparks.

More than $97 million is set aside for maintenance on existing state and university buildings.