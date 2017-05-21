Casino promotions: May 21-27

TUSCANY

All-Day Multiplier

Date: Mondays and Saturdays in May

Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Thank You Seniors Thursdays

Date: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Members older than 50 receive free entry in the senior slot tournament as well as dining and other discounts.

• • •

Prize Pop Drawings

Date: Fridays in May

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing tickets through slot and table play. Win up to $3,000.

• • •

Gift Day Sundays

Date: Sundays in May

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. On May 21, receive a desk organizer. On May 28, receive a pair of gardening gloves.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

$90,000 Cash Machine giveaway

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through May 27

Time: 7 and 9 p.m.

Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base points earned. Win up to $500.

• • •

Get Ready to Knock It Out of the Park

Date: Mondays-Thursdays through May 25

Information: Receive one scratch card for every 500 base points earned. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

Memorial Weekend $50,000

Blackjack Tournament with Vince Neil

Date: May 25-27

Information: There is a $150 buy-in. Top prize is $10,000 in one-time play promotional chips. Select participants will have opportunity to play one hand against Vince Neil for a chance to win a share of $5,000.

• • •

Lucky Birds

Date: Sundays-Thursdays in May

Time: 2-9 a.m.

Information: Receive point multipliers, bonuses on select jackpots and dining specials.

• • •

M RESORT

$250,000 Big Draw Giveaway

Date: Fridays in May

Time: 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

Information: Win up to $250,000. To participate, mail recipients must match at least three of the winning numbers and will have 12 chances to win. Additionally, mail recipients who earn 1,500 reel or video poker base points or play their favorite table games each week between 4 a.m. Monday and 7:59 p.m. Friday will receive an additional game card. Game cards for table games will be based on average bet and time played.

• • •

Memorial Day point multipliers

Date: May 29

Information: Earn 15x points on penny reel machines. Players who receive 1,000 base points on penny reel machines will receive $45. Earn 5x points on slots and video reel machines. Players who receive 1,000 base points in reel play will receive $15. Earn 2x points on video poker. Players who earn 1,000 base points in video play will earn $6.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Travel Like a Rockstar giveaway

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays through July 25

Information: From May 21 to 23 and May 28 to 30, earn 1,000 base slot points or $100 table theoretical in the same promotional day to receive a Journeyman travel pack.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays in 2017

Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.

• • •

Bartop Happy Hour point multipliers

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in May

Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.

• • •

Pick Your Poison kiosk game

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through June 30

Information: Earn 200 base points to play game. Win slot play, dining credits, points and more.

• • •

SLS LAS VEGAS

$250,000 Big Draw Giveaway

Date: Fridays in May

Time: 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

Information: Win up to $250,000. Players must be present and have their Big Draw postcard to win. Mail recipients who earn 1,500 reel or video poker base points or play table games (based on players’ average bet and time played) will receive an additional game card.

• • •

$124,000 KaChingKo drawings

Date: Saturdays in May

Time: 7 and 9 p.m.

Information: Win up to $2,500.

• • •

May Hot Seat

Date: Saturdays in May

Time: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Information: Random drawings with a chance to win a share of $6,000 in mini baccarat promotional chips.

• • •

$30,000 baccarat drawing

Date: Fridays in May

Time: 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Win up to $2,500 in baccarat promotional chips.

• • •

$2,500 slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays in May

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: No fee to participate.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Sundays in May

Information: Receive 10x slot points.

• • •

Gift giveaways

Date: May 25

Information: Earn 250 reel or 500 video poker points to receive a bottle of margarita mix.

• • •

WESTGATE

$30,000 Ale Yeah! Scratch Card Giveaway

Date: June

Information: Redeem one scratch card for every 250 points earned. Win slot play.

• • •

COSMOPOLITAN

Cosmopolitan Million Point Club

Date: June 1-3

Information: Earn qualifying slot points through May 31 for the Million Point Club event. The event weekend will include a $100,000 winner-take-all slot tournament, a $100,000 identity play drawing and a custom BMW M4 giveaway. Guests are guaranteed a complimentary cruise for two and $2,000 in slot play if they qualify for the event. For more information, contact casino services at 855-254-5521.

• • •

ARIZONA CHARLIE’S*

$100,000 Cash & Car Drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through June 3

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Top prize at most drawings is $3,000. Cash prize winners advance to grand prize drawing, where the top prize is a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

Memorial Day Weekend Hot Seat

Date: May 28-29

Time: 2:15, 4:15, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Four players will be chosen at each hot seat. Prize depends on loyalty-card status.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

CANNERY PROPERTIES*

Spring ChaChing Swipe and Win drawings

Date: Saturdays in May

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Win up to $2,000 at drawing. Earn five base points to play kiosk game throughout month.

*Valid at Eastside Cannery and Cannery at Craig Road.

• • •

Tote Bags and Prizes

Date: Fridays in May

Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table points to select a tote bag filled with up to $500.

*Valid at Eastside Cannery.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays

Information: Earn 400 points or 48 table points to receive ceramic bakeware. Selections include loaf dish, square dishes, dutch oven and more.

*Valid at Eastside Cannery and Cannery at Craig Road.

• • •

Tote Bags and Prizes

Date: Fridays in May

Information: Earn 300 points on slots or 36 table points to select a tote bag filled with up to $500.

*Valid at Cannery at Craig Road.

• • •

BOYD PROPERTIES*

A-May-Zing May

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in May

Information: Earn five base points to be eligible to win a prize at kiosk game. Final drawing is May 28; win up to $5,000.

*Valid at the Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town, California, Fremont and Main Street Station.

• • •

Monday point multiplier

Date: Mondays in May

Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

*Valid at the Orleans, California, Fremont and Main Street Station.

• • •

Tuesday point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in May

Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 7x points on video poker.

*Valid at Gold Coast, Suncoast, California, Fremont and Main Street Station.

• • •

Holiday point multiplier

Date: May 29

Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels, 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

*Valid at the Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town, California, Fremont and Main Street Station.

• • •

Double Your Royal

Date: May 21

Information: Hit a royal flush on select video poker machines and win up to $4,000.

*Valid at the Orleans and Gold Coast.

• • •

GOLD COAST

Cooking giveaway

Date: Mondays in May

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 base points for a gift. Selections include a cutting board, knife sharpener, serving forks and a knife set.

• • •

ORLEANS

Double Your Royal

Date: May 21

Information: Hit a royal flush on select video poker machines and win up to $4,000.

• • •

Cooking giveaway

Date: Tuesdays in May

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 base points for a gift. Selections include a cutting board, knife sharpener, serving forks and a knife set.

• • •

SUNCOAST

Summer gear giveaway

Date: May 21-22

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Accrue slot points to be eligible to receive hats, T-shirts and more.

• • •

$16,000 Table Games Progressive Drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays

Time: 7 and 9 p.m.

Information: Earn one entry for every hour of play.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

$500,000 Swipe, Spin ’N’ Win

Date: Monday-Thursday through May 25

Time: 3 a.m.-11 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 same-day base slot points to participate in kiosk game. Win slot play, gift cards and more.

• • •

ELDORADO

Buffalo point multipliers

Date: Sundays

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.

• • •

Earn 100 Points, Get $5

Date: Wednesdays ongoing

Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.

• • •

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Gift giveaways

Date: Wednesdays in May

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On May 24, the gift is a kitchen organizer set. On May 31, the gift is a beach towel.

• • •

Gift card giveaway

Date: Tuesdays in May

Time: 10 a.m.-midnight

Information: Earn points to be eligible for gift cards and slot play.

• • •

Klinko! Gadget giveaway

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in May

Time: Hourly, 6-10 p.m.

Information: Select players will take a crack at the Plinko board to win iPads, Apple Watches and more.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Rolling for Dough

Date: Fridays

Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

Spin & Win

Date: Thursdays in May

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Information: One player chosen every 30 minutes. Win up to $250.

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

Nifty 50 slot tournament

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Buffalo point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Mondays

Information: Earn 10x points on Buffalo machines.

• • •

Free Play Inferno Drawing

Date: Thursdays in May

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Receive one drawing entry for every 100 base slot points. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Win up to $1,100 in play.

• • •

Saturday Double Diamond Drawing

Date: Saturdays in May

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Receive one drawing entry for every 100 base slot points. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

STATION CASINOS

100 Cars in May Giveaway

Date: Daily

Locations: Valid at all Station, Fiesta and Palms properties

Information: When someone playing at one casino hits, everyone else playing with a valid Boarding Pass at that property receives $25 in play.

• • •

Memorial Day point multiplier

Date: May 29

Locations: All properties

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

WILDFIRE PROPERTIES

MyGeneration Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in May

Locations: Wildfire Gaming properties

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

WILDFIRE BOULDER HIGHWAY

Hot Cash Spin & Win drawing

Date: Saturdays in May

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000. Earn 10x entries on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• • •

Breakfast deal

Date: Sundays in May

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a breakfast entrée at the Wild Grill.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings

Date: Last Wednesday of the month

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases every month it isn’t hit.

• • •

SILVERTON

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

• • •

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.

• • •

All About the Card drawing

Date: Fridays in May

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Receive one entry for every 200 base slot points. Prizes depend on card level.

• • •

Deep Sea Fishing Trip drawing

Date: May 28

Time: 1 p.m.

Information: Fifteen people will win a deep-sea fishing trip off the coast of California, slated for June 16-17. Receive one entry for every 1,000 points earned; maximum of 10 entries per day.

• • •

Earn & Win Hand Blender

Date: May 24

Information: Earn 1,500 same-day base slot points to receive a hand blender.

• • •

Welcome to Summer Swipe ‘N’ Win

Date: May 30 and 31

Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: First swipe at kiosk game is free. Receive an additional swipe by earning 300 points. Top prize is $1,000.

• • •

Memorial Day Multiplier

Date: May 29

Information: Receive 10x points on slots.

• • •

BINION’S

Mother Lode swipe and win

Date: Ongoing

Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.

• • •

LUCKY DRAGON

Memorial Day Weekend giveaways

Date: Memorial Day weekend

Information: Visit players club for details on how to receive a rice cooker.

• • •

Lucky Sundays

Date: Sundays in May

Information: Visit players club for details on how to receive a beach towel on May 21 and a cooler bag on May 28.

• • •

PLAZA

Spin2Win

Date: Daily

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

$50K giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 10

Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.