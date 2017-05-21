How to maximize your nutrient intake

Most of us know that fruits and vegetables are essential to a healthy diet. But not all produce is created equal.

Powerhouse fruits and vegetables are those most strongly associated with a reduced risk of chronic disease. However, the fruits and vegetables that doctors consider to be powerhouses may surprise you.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked dozens of common fruits and vegetables to see if they made the cut to be considered powerhouses. The scientists based their findings on 17 key nutrients: potassium, fiber, protein, calcium, iron, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, folate, zinc and vitamins A, B6, B12, C, D, E and K.

How they ranked

A score of 100 indicates that the food provides, on average, 100 percent of the daily values of qualifying nutrients, based on a 2,000-calorie-per-day diet.

100 — Watercress is rich in vitamins A, C, and K (good for healthy blood), and other antioxidants

91.99 — Chinese cabbage

89.27 — Chard

87.08 — Beet greens are brimming with vitamin K and nitrates (good for blood pressure)

86.43 — Spinach is an exceptional source of vitamins A and C, potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron fiber and protein

PRO TIP Commit to trying a new fruit or vegetable each week. If you are in a hurry, try eating the produce raw, or buying frozen or canned varieties, which can be just as nutritious as fresh. Just be mindful to choose products without added sugar, syrup or salt.

73.36 — Chicory

70.73 — Leaf lettuce

65.59 — Parsley

63.48 — Romaine lettuce

62.49 — Collard greens are rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, folate, fiber and calcium

62.12 — Turnip greens

61.39 — Mustard greens

60.44 — Endive

54.80 — Chive

49.07 — Kale is high in vitamin C, vitamin K and lutein (good for eyes and skin)

46.34 — Dandelion greens

41.26 — Bell pepper

37.65 — Arugula

34.89 — Broccoli is rich in beta carotene, vitamin C and folate

32.23 — Brussels sprouts are high in folic acid, vitamin B, fiber, potassium and omega-3 fatty acids

25.92 — Kohlrabi

25.13 — Cauliflower

24.51 — Cabbage

22.60 — Carrot

20.37 — Tomatoes are high in lycopene (antioxidant that boosts cognition)

18.72 — Lemon

17.59 — Strawberry

16.91 — Radish

12.91 — Orange

12.23 — Lime

11.43 — Turnip

10.51 — Sweet potatoes are high in potassium and vitamin B6

Didn't make the cut

Raspberry, tangerine, cranberry, garlic, onion and blueberry failed the powerhouse test.

What you need

The recommended daily amount of fruits and vegetables varies based on age, gender and physical activity level. Ranges of recommended amounts span various activity levels for each age range. The more active you are, the more nutrition your body needs and the more fruits and veggies you should eat.

If you’re less active and engage in less than 30 minutes a day of physical activity, you only need the low end of the recommended range.

if you’re more active (more than 60 minutes of daily physical activity or more), aim for the high end of the recommended range.