How to maximize your nutrient intake

Sunday, May 21, 2017 | 2 a.m.
Most of us know that fruits and vegetables are essential to a healthy diet. But not all produce is created equal.
Powerhouse fruits and vegetables are those most strongly associated with a reduced risk of chronic disease. However, the fruits and vegetables that doctors consider to be powerhouses may surprise you.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked dozens of common fruits and vegetables to see if they made the cut to be considered powerhouses. The scientists based their findings on 17 key nutrients: potassium, fiber, protein, calcium, iron, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, folate, zinc and vitamins A, B6, B12, C, D, E and K.
How they ranked
A score of 100 indicates that the food provides, on average, 100 percent of the daily values of qualifying nutrients, based on a 2,000-calorie-per-day diet.
100 — Watercress is rich in vitamins A, C, and K (good for healthy blood), and other antioxidants
91.99 — Chinese cabbage
89.27 — Chard
87.08 — Beet greens are brimming with vitamin K and nitrates (good for blood pressure)
86.43 — Spinach is an exceptional source of vitamins A and C, potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron fiber and protein
PRO TIP
Commit to trying a new fruit or vegetable each week. If you are in a hurry, try eating the produce raw, or buying frozen or canned varieties, which can be just as nutritious as fresh. Just be mindful to choose products without added sugar, syrup or salt.
73.36 — Chicory
70.73 — Leaf lettuce
65.59 — Parsley
63.48 — Romaine lettuce
62.49 — Collard greens are rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, folate, fiber and calcium
62.12 — Turnip greens
61.39 — Mustard greens
60.44 — Endive
54.80 — Chive
49.07 — Kale is high in vitamin C, vitamin K and lutein (good for eyes and skin)
46.34 — Dandelion greens
41.26 — Bell pepper
37.65 — Arugula
34.89 — Broccoli is rich in beta carotene, vitamin C and folate
32.23 — Brussels sprouts are high in folic acid, vitamin B, fiber, potassium and omega-3 fatty acids
25.92 — Kohlrabi
25.13 — Cauliflower
24.51 — Cabbage
22.60 — Carrot
20.37 — Tomatoes are high in lycopene (antioxidant that boosts cognition)
18.72 — Lemon
17.59 — Strawberry
16.91 — Radish
12.91 — Orange
12.23 — Lime
11.43 — Turnip
10.51 — Sweet potatoes are high in potassium and vitamin B6
Didn't make the cut
Raspberry, tangerine, cranberry, garlic, onion and blueberry failed the powerhouse test.
What you need
The recommended daily amount of fruits and vegetables varies based on age, gender and physical activity level. Ranges of recommended amounts span various activity levels for each age range. The more active you are, the more nutrition your body needs and the more fruits and veggies you should eat.
If you’re less active and engage in less than 30 minutes a day of physical activity, you only need the low end of the recommended range.
if you’re more active (more than 60 minutes of daily physical activity or more), aim for the high end of the recommended range.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy