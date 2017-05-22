Bills on police cams, alternative diplomas sent to governor

CARSON CITY — Nevada lawmakers are sending more bills to Gov. Brian Sandoval as they count down the final days of the biennial session.

Sandoval signed about 30 bills last week, including a ban on anti-gay conversion therapy and an expansion of state disability services to certain individuals under 60.

He also signed a law that chopped advisory boards on garlic, onion, alfalfa seed and organic crops.

Sandoval must take action on several other proposals by the end of this week or they will become law without his signature.

Here's a look at some of the bills moving to his desk:

___

POLICE BODY CAMS

Under Senate Bill 176, Nevada would join South Carolina as the only states with laws directing police officers statewide to wear body cameras.

It would also expand a 2015 law that required on-duty Nevada Highway Patrol officers to wear audio-visual recording devices.

Police departments would likely seek federal funding to pay for the cameras, but the bill also allows county commissioners to tax telephone access points to offset camera costs.

State senators approved the bill on a vote of 20-1 in April, and members of the Assembly voted 33-9 to pass it on Thursday.

___

DIPLOMAS FOR THE DISABLED

Education officials are looking to expand career options for young adults with special needs by establishing a new assessment for disabled students to complete secondary school.

Assembly Bill 64 would introduce an "alternative diploma" that people with significant cognitive disabilities would earn by passing a unique test to be developed by state officials.

Young adults can already earn an "adjusted diploma" if they do not meet certain standards in math and language arts but fulfill their special education programs.

The proposal was transmitted to the governor on Wednesday.

___

KEEP RIGHT, SLOWPOKES

Lawmakers are attempting to bring Nevada up to speed with most other states by imposing a firmer law that vehicles must keep right except to pass.

Nevada already urges drivers to keep right if they might impede traffic by traveling in a left lane. Assembly Bill 334 would crack down on those drivers.

Under the proposal, anyone traveling slower than the speed limit in the far-left lane on Nevada freeways outside city limits could face misdemeanor charges and traffic school beginning in July.

It would not apply to drivers who are actively passing another car, preparing to turn left, operating a construction vehicle or car-pooling in a lane designated for high-occupancy vehicles.

Lawmakers on Friday gave final approval to the Republican proposal aiming to control congestion.