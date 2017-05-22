Binion’s casino briefly evacuated after kitchen fire

Binion’s was evacuated this morning after a small fire in a restaurant kitchen deep fryer, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Nobody was injured.

The fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. at the Top of Binion’s Steakhouse on the 24th floor of the downtown Las Vegas casino, officials said.

The flames were quickly extinguished by sprinklers, and guests were able to re-enter the Fremont Street casino shortly thereafter, officials said.

The hotel sustained some smoke and water damage, officials said.