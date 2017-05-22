Binion’s casino briefly evacuated after kitchen fire

Monday, May 22, 2017 | 10:57 a.m.
Binion’s was evacuated this morning after a small fire in a restaurant kitchen deep fryer, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.
Nobody was injured.
The fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. at the Top of Binion’s Steakhouse on the 24th floor of the downtown Las Vegas casino, officials said.
The flames were quickly extinguished by sprinklers, and guests were able to re-enter the Fremont Street casino shortly thereafter, officials said.
The hotel sustained some smoke and water damage, officials said.