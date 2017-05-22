Las Vegas Sun

May 22, 2017

Binion’s casino briefly evacuated after kitchen fire

Steve Marcus

An exterior view of Binion’s in Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2011.

Binion’s was evacuated this morning after a small fire in a restaurant kitchen deep fryer, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Nobody was injured.

The fire was reported about 9:30 a.m. at the Top of Binion’s Steakhouse on the 24th floor of the downtown Las Vegas casino, officials said.

The flames were quickly extinguished by sprinklers, and guests were able to re-enter the Fremont Street casino shortly thereafter, officials said.

The hotel sustained some smoke and water damage, officials said.