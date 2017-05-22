Coroner IDs body found by utility workers in Henderson

A man found dead in Henderson last week was identified today by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as 34-year-old Carl Lalumondiere.

Lalumondiere’s body was discovered about 8 a.m. Tuesday near a residential neighborhood by the 215 Beltway and Valle Verde Drive, according to Henderson Police.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, the Coroner’s Office said.

Lalumondiere was found by utility workers who were conducting a pipeline inspection, police said.