Marijuana bill calls for video feeds from dispensaries to police

CARSON CITY — An omnibus bill setting up the regulation of legal marijuana programs in Nevada would require dispensaries to have a video system connected to a local law enforcement agency.

It would also permit companies with marijuana licenses to sell stock.

Those are two changes to the bill proposed by Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, who was a chief proponent of opening up the marijuana business in Nevada.

Sales of recreational marijuana are set to begin July 1. Medical marijuana already is legal in Nevada.

The committee did not take any action on the bill.