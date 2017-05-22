New Mexico counterfeiter gets up to 18 years in Nevada

RENO — A 47-year-old New Mexico man with a 25-year-old criminal history has been sentenced to up to 18 years in a Nevada prison for counterfeiting.

Murry McKinley pleaded guilty in state district court in Reno in March to one count of uttering a forged instrument.

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Monday Judge Scott Freeman granted prosecutors' request for habitual criminal status at last week's sentencing. That means McKinley must serve a minimum of five years before he's considered for parole.

Police say McKinley was part of a counterfeiting ring passing fake bills at stores in the Reno area. He was arrested last October after he was caught on surveillance video.

Deputy District Attorney Zelalem Bogale says McKinley's previous convictions include 11 felonies.