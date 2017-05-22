Record amount of trash at Mount Charleston’s annual clean-up

Volunteers cleaning up a popular Las Vegas area hiking destination set a record for the nearly 10,000 pounds of trash they collected.

KLAS-TV reports that about 500 volunteers at Mount Charleston on Saturday picked up about 9,500 pounds of garbage, including diapers, bottles, broken glass, Easter eggs and car mats.

The annual clean-up this year resulted in twice as much trash as the events from the past decade.

Volunteers urged people to pick up their own trash when enjoying the popular destination.

Thousands of visitors make the trek out to Mount Charleston, which is about an hour northwest of Las Vegas.

In addition to hiking, the recreation area also has a ski resort.