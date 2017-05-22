Russians’ visit was disgusting

Every time I see those Russian-supplied photos of the president and Russian officials in the Oval Office, I want to puke. As a man old enough to remember Joseph Stalin’s atrocities, a divided Germany, Russian occupation of Eastern Europe and Nikita Khrushchev’s threat to bury us, I’m disgusted that Donald Trump, at the mere request of Vladimir Putin, would afford the Russian officials the honor of meeting with them at the White House.

I’m further sickened by what I think should have been a sober, serious meeting between two of the world’s most powerful adversaries with opposing ideological agendas in Syria and the Middle East, coming across like a frat house reunion. That Russian photographer (no American journalist or photographers were allowed in the room) did a great job in capturing the frivolity, it was all smiles, hugs and back slapping. The phrase “as thick as thieves” comes to mind.

Now we learn that our “grandstanding showoff” president even sweetened the pot by dropping some super-secret intelligence into the conversation. Can this president be that stupid, or is he really in bed with the Russians?