Trump clearly unfit for office

Donald Trump clearly has no clue about how to do the job.

He can’t resist saying wild and crazy things, and he seldom takes advice. He has weird beliefs about the power and limitations of the presidency. He refuses to accept accountability, and often contradicts himself with earlier statements he has made. His many, many executive orders show his determination to govern without the aid or support of Congress. He reminds me of a ruler in a Central or South American banana republic.

The White House is in turmoil, and we all know why that is. Harry Truman’s statement saying the “buck stops here” is a double-edged sword when it comes to Donald Trump.

Our allies around the world are sitting on pins and needles, wondering what will come next. But can you blame them?