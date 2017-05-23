Man arrested on DUI count in fatal car wreck

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a fatal crash Monday night in the northeast valley, according to Metro Police.

Luis Jimenez, 24, ran a stop sign at the intersection of Mount Hood Street and Carey Avenue about 7 p.m., hitting a Ford Mustang driven by an 80-year-old man, police said.

The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene, and Jimenez was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

Jimenez was later booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.