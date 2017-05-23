Las Vegas Sun

May 23, 2017

Nevada to shield relocated soldiers from end-contract fees

CARSON CITY — Members of the military being deployed or moved to a different base can get out of service contracts without penalty in Nevada under a law receiving final approval in the state capital.

Gov. Brian Sandoval on Monday signed Assembly Bill 282, sponsored by Assemblyman Elliot Anderson.

The law will allow relocated service members, as well as their spouses, to terminate phone, internet, television and gym contracts without financial consequences.

Beginning in July, it will shield soldiers and their families from fees, loss of deposit and any service costs as soon as they ask to terminate services in writing.

They must also provide written proof of their military relocation.

Service members must be allowed to re-enter the same contracts if they move back within one year, or given the lowest rate offered while they were away if gone for over a year.