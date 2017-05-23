Police arrest suspect in slaying of man outside NLV business

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in a deadly shooting earlier this month of a man outside a North Las Vegas business, according to city police.

Roman Welsh was taken into custody by an FBI-led task force Monday and booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

Detectives allege that at about 8:30 p.m. May 11, the 23-year-old victim was standing outside a retail business in the 2100 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, near Civic Center Drive, when Welsh approached him and shot him before fleeing, police said. The victim died at the scene.

Investigators believe the two men knew each other, police said.

Further details, including how police identified Welsh as the suspect, were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information can contact police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.