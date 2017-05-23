Soccer coach arrested in NLV lewdness case involving girl, 15

North Las Vegas police arrested a soccer coach they say inappropriately touched one of his players at a park.

Agustin Ramirez-Rodriguez, 54, was arrested after the alleged incident with a 15-year-old girl was reported to authorities last week, city police said.

It wasn't immediately clear when the arrest was made or when the incident occurred, but police said it took place at Hartke Park on East Tonopah Avenue, near Bruce Street and Owens Avenue, police said.

Ramirez-Rodriguez, who is an independent coach, was booked at the Las Vegas Detention Center on two counts of lewdness with a child under 16, police said. As of this afternoon, it doesn't appear like he remained in custody.

The probe is ongoing and anyone with further information can contact police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.