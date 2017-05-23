Suspected accomplice arrested in fatal convenience store shooting

A man associated with an armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed Monday morning by a security guard in a North Las Vegas convenience store has been arrested, according to city police.

North Las Vegas police are calling 26-year-old Victor Sanders an accomplice in the 5 a.m. shooting in a 7-Eleven on Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road.

Gerardo Moncayo, 19, entered the store armed with a gun and started shooting, police said. A security officer guarding a slot-machine collection returned fire, striking Moncayo multiple times.

Moncayo died at the scene, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Moncayo had hours earlier made threats to employees in the store, who'd caught him trying to steal merchandise, police said.

Sanders was booked at the Las Vegas Detention Center on counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery, police said.