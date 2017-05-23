This is what you wanted?

The congressional Republican leadership doesn’t ask the Democrats to work on new policies with them, they just start creating policies on their own and vote for their approval using their majorities to pass bills.

President Donald Trump fires those who won’t swear loyalty to him or dare to try holding him accountable. He won’t reveal his taxes, he hasn’t divorced himself from his businesses, and his family is using his position as president to profit for itself. He’s costing the taxpayers a fortune with his living expenditures at Trump Tower and his trips to the Florida White House.

Trump sends his staff around to explain away his foolish and childish remarks. For some of them, it must be humiliating to show loyalty to Trump by saying things they can’t believe themselves.

I cannot believe that Trump voters had this performance in mind when they voted for him. Waiting for Trump to act presidential is a waste of time — he doesn’t want to learn how things should work, he wants to make everything up as he goes along.

Now he’s given classified information to Russia.

What’s next? Oh, I forgot, it’s huge tax cuts for the rich and corporations and taking health insurance out of the reach for the poor and people with pre-existing conditions.

How’s Republican governing working out for you?