10 displaced after apartment fire near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

Ten people are without a home tonight after a blaze tore through an apartment complex near downtown Las Vegas, according to officials.

Crews from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue were dispatched about 6 p.m. to the two-story building on 224 N. 13th St., near Stewart Avenue, officials said.

One person, who suffered a head injury while escaping the fire, was treated at the scene, officials said.

The Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross was assisting.

Further details were not immediately available.

While crews were putting equipment away, a passer-by grabbed a chainsaw from a fire engine and took off running, officials said. The man was described as wearing orange clothes.

Anyone with information should contact police.