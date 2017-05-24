Las Vegas airport has busiest April ever, tops 4 million passengers

McCarran International Airport had its highest passenger volume ever for the month of April, also marking the first time the passenger count exceeded 4 million in the month.

According to statistics released today by the Clark County Department of Aviation, 4.06 million passengers were accommodated last month, a 3.8 percent increase from April 2016. The airport also recorded its busiest March in history this year.

So far this year, 15.3 million passengers have either arrived or departed the airport, a 2.6 percent increase from the year-to-date total last year.

The airport’s leading carriers, Southwest (-.2 percent) and American (-3.9 percent), have had small decreases in passenger counts to date this year compared to their year-to-date totals last year.

The next three leading carriers, United (4.6 percent), Delta (5.5 percent) and Spirit (9.4 percent), have had increases in 2017 compared to the first four months of 2016.