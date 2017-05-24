Man found dead with gunshot wounds on Las Vegas sidewalk

A man found dead on a Las Vegas sidewalk Tuesday night might have been killed in a gang-related shooting, according to Metro Police.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting about 9:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of East St. Louis Avenue found the man unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

After the shooting, a silver, four-door sedan was spotted leaving the area, but no arrests have been made, police said.

Detectives believe the incident may be gang related, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.