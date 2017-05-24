Solar measure good for state

Former solar industry employee, I am all too familiar with the devastation caused by the end of net metering in 2015. After the decision, over 2,500 Nevadans (including the skilled crew who installed my own array) found themselves unemployed or forced to move out of state.

Now, over a year later, forward-thinking legislators from both sides of the aisle have voted in support of a bill, Assembly Bill 405, that would allow Nevada to regain its place as a clean energy leader.

AB405 is a thoughtful measure that addresses the needs of customers, the solar industry, public health and the utility’s mandate to keep the lights on. This policy gives our state’s solar industry a clear set of rates and high consumer protection standards. It also grandfathers homeowners into the rates that they signed up and planned for in making their investment. It’s a clear path to a better energy future.

Every Nevada legislator should support AB405, because when more people can go solar, we all win. Solar not only helps homeowners lower their electric bills, but it protects our air and water and it’s good for Nevada’s economy too. In 2016, the solar industry created 1 in 50 new U.S. jobs, growing the solar workforce to 260,000 employees nationwide.

It’s time to bring back solar. Do it fairly and do it now. Let’s go back to being a renewable energy leader instead of a laughingstock.