Weighted funding will send millions to needy Nevada students

CARSON CITY — Unexpected state revenue and a bipartisan consensus to provide need-based education funds are converging at the Nevada Capitol with a deal to send tens of millions more dollars to Nevada public schools.

State Superintendent Steve Canavero has negotiated a formula with Democratic Sen. Mo Denis and teachers' union leaders that would pick up where Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval's signature education reforms leave off.

The bill would distribute money based on the number of students enrolled at a school who come from impoverished families or are learning English, and test low on state assessments.

Supporters want the reweighted system to get $72 million of the $96 million in unanticipated tax revenue found earlier this month.

Canavero expects that amount could fund additional services for 30,000 to 40,000 K-12 students in Nevada.