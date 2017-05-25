Authorities ID man shot as officers executed warrant in Pahrump

An armed man shot to death by officers serving a search warrant this week in Pahrump has been identified as Anthony Bonini, 65, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives showed up about 2 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Leslie Street, about 70 miles west of Las Vegas, to execute a warrant in a drug investigation, officials said.

The officers announced themselves, and when no one answered, they forced a door open, officials said. Bonini met them in the doorway with a gun, and shots were fired as the officers scrambled for cover outside, officials said.

It wasn’t clear how many shots were fired or if Bonini fired any rounds.

Officers eventually entered the home and found a fatally wounded Bonini, who died at the scene, officials said. Authorities later searched the home but declined to say if any drugs were found.

The deputies who fired rounds were identified today as Eric Anderson, 29, and Aaron Williamson, 29. They were placed on routine paid administrative leave, officials said.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety has taken over the investigation, officials said. The Nye County District Attorney’s Office also will review the case.